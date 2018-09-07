How Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The ways Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump

Nazis, demagogues and conspiracy theories - three lines of attack by one US president against another.

Read our full story on Barack Obama's speech in Illinois.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'Trump a symptom not cause' of division