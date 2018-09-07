'Trump a symptom not cause' of division
Former President Barack Obama accuses his successor Donald Trump of capitalising on fear and anger. In a speech to students in Illinois he said the consequences of not voting against Republicans in November's mid-term elections would be dire for US democracy.

