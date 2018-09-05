'We won?' Democrat reacts to shock win
Video

Ayanna Pressley: Democrat reacts to shock primary win

Ayanna Pressley is set to become the first African-American woman to represent Massachusetts in US Congress, after a primary upset.

She beat veteran Michael Capuano to the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives seat in November's mid-term election.

  • 05 Sep 2018
