'US security has never been more worrying'

Chertoff: I’ve never been more worried about US security
The former head of US homeland security, Michael Chertoff, has said that in his adult life he has never been more worried about national security in the United States.
“In the last 50 years, certainly since the fall of the Soviet Union, I have not seen this much sense of foreboding,” he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.
Mr Chertoff explained he was concerned about the tenor of debate in the US and elsewhere.
“We have got to take a serious look at why we have reached a point that we have this level of social fracture,” he said.
05 Sep 2018
