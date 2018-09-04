Brett Kavanaugh: 'I would be a team player'
Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: 'I would be a team player'

In his first day of nomination hearings to join the US Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh told senators that justices must never be partisan.

