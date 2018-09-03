US twins celebrate turning 102
Turning 102 is reason enough to celebrate, but for twins Ann and Gussie Crumby it was extra special as they marked the occasion together.

After moving apart to have families of their own, the twins found their way back to each other in the late 90s and have been inseparable since.

