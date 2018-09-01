McCain's daughter in tearful tribute
Video

John McCain: Daughter's tribute to 'great man'

Meghan McCain has given an emotional tribute to her father at his memorial service in Washington.

She said the congregation had gathered to mourn "American greatness" and not "cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly".

  • 01 Sep 2018
