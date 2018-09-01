Obama on John McCain's 'last laugh'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McCain: Obama on 'last laugh' of former political rival

Former US President Barack Obama was among those delivering eulogies to Senator John McCain at a memorial service at Washington's National Cathedral.

He praised the Vietnam War veteran's commitment to American ideals, and noted that he might have been having the "last laugh" in his choice of speakers at the service.

  • 01 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'I thought of John McCain as a brother'