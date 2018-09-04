Is now the best time to be a young American?

Media player
Ask America: Is now the best time to be young in the US?
President Trump says there's never been a better time to be young and American. This is what young Americans told us.
As part of the BBC's Ask America project we want to hear voices and perspectives from all over this huge and diverse country.
If you have story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore please let us know. You can email askamerica@bbc.co.uk or use #BBCAskAmerica.
04 Sep 2018
