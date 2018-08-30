Fish dropped from plane to restock lake

Media player
Video
Why a plane is dropping trout into a lake from above
A mountain lake is being re-stocked with trout from the air by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
They say this mode of transport is less stressful for the fish compared to previous methods and that 95% of them survive the journey.
30 Aug 2018
