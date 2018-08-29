'I feel responsible for my son's suicide'
Video

Jamel Myles' mother: 'I blame myself for my son's suicide'

Nine-year-old Jamel Myles took his own life days after returning to school in Denver, Colorado, following the summer holidays.

His mother, Leia Pierce, says it was because of homophobic bullying. She spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

