Katie Stubblefield: Coping with our daughter's new face
Katie and her parents describe what it has been like adjusting to life since she underwent a face transplant last year.
Colm Flynn interviewed the family in Cleveland, where the 22-year-old is recovering.
Edited by Angélica M Casas
08 Oct 2018
