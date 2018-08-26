Media player
Tributes paid to 'incredible' John McCain
Politicians and members of the public across the political spectrum have been expressing their sadness over the death of Republican Senator John McCain, aged 81.
The war veteran had recently stopped treatment for brain cancer.
During his career, he fought in the Vietnam war, spent over 30 years in Congress and twice campaigned for the US presidency.
26 Aug 2018
