Tributes paid to 'incredible' John McCain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tributes paid to 'incredible' John McCain

Politicians and members of the public across the political spectrum have been expressing their sadness over the death of Republican Senator John McCain, aged 81.

The war veteran had recently stopped treatment for brain cancer.

During his career, he fought in the Vietnam war, spent over 30 years in Congress and twice campaigned for the US presidency.

  • 26 Aug 2018
Go to next video: John McCain: War hero, maverick and political titan