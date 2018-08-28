The Latinos who love Trump

Media player
'He woke us up': Why these Latinos love Trump
President Trump's rhetoric on immigration and Latinos has caused controversy since the very first day of his campaign.
Now, coming up on two years since he won the election, members of the Arizona Latino Republican Association sat down with the BBC's James Cook to explain why he has their continued support.
Filmed by Chuck Tayman
28 Aug 2018
