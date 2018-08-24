Media player
BBC's James Cook, North America correspondent, hit by tree during report
The BBC's James Cook had a lucky escape after a tree hit him as he delivered a radio report about Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. Cook suffered no injuries, but his laptop was destroyed. Listen to his report.
24 Aug 2018
