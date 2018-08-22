Trump voter: 'Everybody lies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump voter on Cohen and Manifort cases: 'Everybody lies'
While US President Donald Trump saw two of his former confidants indicted this week, his voters appear to remain on his side. The BBC's Nick Bryant visited a Trump stronghold in State Island, New York.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45278112/trump-voter-on-cohen-and-manifort-cases-everybody-liesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window