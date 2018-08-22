Trump voter: 'Everybody lies'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump voter on Cohen and Manifort cases: 'Everybody lies'

While US President Donald Trump saw two of his former confidants indicted this week, his voters appear to remain on his side. The BBC's Nick Bryant visited a Trump stronghold in State Island, New York.

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Trump: 'Where is the collusion?'