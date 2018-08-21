US police tussle with statue protesters
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US police tussle with protesters before statue pulled down

US police tried to protect a Confederate statue in North Carolina before protesters pulled it down.

The statue of a Confederate soldier, nicknamed Silent Sam, has been a target of vandalism and protests for decades at Chapel Hill.

  • 21 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The statues that divide America