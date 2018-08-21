Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICE arrests man driving pregnant wife to hospital in California
Immigration agents have arrested an undocumented immigrant who was driving his pregnant wife to hospital to give birth.
Joel Arrona-Lara and his wife, Maria del Carmen Venegas, were on their way for a pre-scheduled Caesarean section when they were stopped in California.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents say Arrona-Lara is wanted for murder in Mexico, a claim his lawyers dispute.
21 Aug 2018
