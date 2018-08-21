ICE arrests man driving pregnant wife to hospital

Video

Immigration agents have arrested an undocumented immigrant who was driving his pregnant wife to hospital to give birth.

Joel Arrona-Lara and his wife, Maria del Carmen Venegas, were on their way for a pre-scheduled Caesarean section when they were stopped in California.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents say Arrona-Lara is wanted for murder in Mexico, a claim his lawyers dispute.