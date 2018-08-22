Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drastic new security measures in US schools
As students return to classrooms after the summer break, many schools are introducing new tactics to try to prevent shootings. But do they have any chance of keeping pupils safe?
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window