What Americans get wrong about 911
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The US emergency number has been misused by white people feeling threatened by African Americans who are simply mowing a lawn or leaving an Airbnb.

As 911 marks its 50th year in operation, are these nuisance calls a new trend?

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 20 Aug 2018
