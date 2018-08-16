'It's your word against God's'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Your word against God's': Survivors of Pennsylvania clerical abuse

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has released a grand jury report naming more than 300 clergymen accused of sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

The document said hundreds of young boys and girls, as well as teenagers, were abused by clergy.

Along with the report, the office of the attorney general in Pennsylvania released a video with testimony from three victims.

  • 16 Aug 2018