Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amputee bride walks down the aisle
Amanda Flores had her hands and legs amputated after getting an infection. But against all odds, she walked down the aisle on her wedding day.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window