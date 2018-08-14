Video shows teenager being struck by lightning
Teenager recovers after lightning strike in Arizona

A teenager has described the moment he was struck by lightening in a park in Arizona.

Josiah Wiedman and his friend, both 13, were injured by the strike. Josiah was given first aid treatment by a passer-by and put in an induced coma in hospital.

