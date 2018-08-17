Why Nick Cannon went back to school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why Nick Cannon went back to school

He's a rapper, media mogul and presenter. Oh yeah, and he was married to Mariah Carey. But now Nick Cannon wants an education.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Aug 2018