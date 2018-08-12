Media player
Lightning strikes Las Vegas
A thunderstorm has hit the 'City of Lights' and left tens of thousands without power across Southern Nevada.
Peak wind speeds of 70.8mph (114km/h) were also recorded during the storms.
12 Aug 2018
