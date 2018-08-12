'We are stunned and heartbroken'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Family of man who stole Seattle plane release statement

Richard Russell has been named by his family as the man who stole an empty passenger plane from Seattle airport and later crashed it on an island in Puget Sound.

The 29-year-old was an airline worker with full security credentials.

A statement was read by a family friend.

  • 12 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Stolen plane: Footage shows aerial stunts