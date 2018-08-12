'We are stunned and heartbroken'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family of man who stole Seattle plane release statement
Richard Russell has been named by his family as the man who stole an empty passenger plane from Seattle airport and later crashed it on an island in Puget Sound.
The 29-year-old was an airline worker with full security credentials.
A statement was read by a family friend.
-
12 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45160382/family-of-man-who-stole-seattle-plane-release-statementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window