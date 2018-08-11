Plane hijacker had passed security checks

Media player
Alaska plane hijacker had security clearance - officials
The airline employee who stole an empty passenger plane from a Seattle airport and crashed it on a nearby island had a security clearance and was on his shift, airline officials say.
11 Aug 2018
