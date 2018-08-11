'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stolen plane: 'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll'

After an empty passenger plane was stolen from an airport in Seattle by an airline employee, video has emerged of the plane doing aerial manoeuvres.

Two F15 fighter jets pursued the plane, which crashed in Puget Sound. The man is not believed to have survived.

  • 11 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Stolen Seattle plane seen flying erratically