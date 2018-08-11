Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stolen plane: 'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll'
After an empty passenger plane was stolen from an airport in Seattle by an airline employee, video has emerged of the plane doing aerial manoeuvres.
Two F15 fighter jets pursued the plane, which crashed in Puget Sound. The man is not believed to have survived.
-
11 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45155399/stolen-plane-i-m-going-to-try-to-do-a-barrel-rollRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window