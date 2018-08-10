'There's going to be racism until the day we die'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'There's going to be racism until the day we die'

The BBC asked African Americans in New Orleans what they think about the current state of race relations in the US.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: How America solves racism