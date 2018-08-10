Media player
Routine traffic stop ends in dramatic shootout
A routine traffic stop became a dramatic shootout in Pennsylvania when a driver resisted arrest.
The video of the November 2017 encounter has been released following Daniel Glary's conviction on two counts of attempted murder.
The officer injured in the shooting has recovered.
10 Aug 2018
