Why Nick Cannon went back to school
He's a rapper, media mogul and presenter. Oh yeah, and he was married to Mariah Carey. But fame at a young age means Nick Cannon wants to catch up on one thing - an education.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Colleen Hagerty

  • 10 Aug 2018
