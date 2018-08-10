Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Nick Cannon went back to school
He's a rapper, media mogul and presenter. Oh yeah, and he was married to Mariah Carey. But fame at a young age means Nick Cannon wants to catch up on one thing - an education.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Colleen Hagerty
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window