The girl who beat the skin colour bullies
Kheris Rogers: The 11 year old girl who beat the skin colour bullies

Eleven-year-old Kheris Rogers was bullied in school for her dark complexion, but has turned herself into a positive role model for others.

Video by Aakriti Thapar

  • 09 Aug 2018
