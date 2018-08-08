The legal threats facing Donald Trump
Donald Trump: The main legal threats facing the US President

As the trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, heats up, is the collusion probe even the biggest legal threat for the president?

BBC Newsnight's Mark Urban sets out the three main legal challenges facing the US President.

