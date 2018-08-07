Hailstorm kills two animals at Colorado zoo
Hailstorm kills two animals and injures 14 people at a zoo in Colorado

Two animals died and 14 people were injured after hailstones reported to be the size of baseballs hit a zoo in Colorado.

  • 07 Aug 2018
