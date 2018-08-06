Human chain tries to save US swimmers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Human chain

At least two people are reported to have died and others were taken to hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Human chain rescues man from flood