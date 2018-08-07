The Brooklyn scene you don't hear about
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Brooklyn scene you don't hear about

Brooklyn has become known the world over as a hipster's paradise. But black-owned businesses are challenging the perception that gentrification in this part of New York City has pushed out African American entrepreneurs.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 07 Aug 2018
Go to next video: NYC immigrants versus hipsters