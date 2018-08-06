Media player
Human chain forms to save swimmers in Michigan
People on a beach on the shore of Lake Michigan formed human chains to try to rescue swimmers caught in rough water on Sunday.
At least two people are reported to have died and others were taken to hospital after being pulled from the lake.
06 Aug 2018
