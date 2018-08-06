Media player
Police pull passenger from burning car in Atlanta
Body camera video shows police officers fighting to rescue a trapped passenger from a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bystanders had helped to get two passengers out of the burning car, but a third passenger was stuck.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
06 Aug 2018
