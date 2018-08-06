Police pull passenger from burning car
Body camera video shows police officers fighting to rescue a trapped passenger from a car crash in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bystanders had helped to get two passengers out of the burning car, but a third passenger was stuck.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

