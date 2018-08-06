Video

The Canadian psychologist Jordan B Peterson says there is a "backlash" against masculinity and "a sense there is something toxic about masculinity".

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There are biological differences between men and women that express themselves in temperament and in occupational choice and that any attempt to enforce equality of outcomes is unwarranted and ill advised as a consequence."

Mr Peterson is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and author of 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote for Chaos.

