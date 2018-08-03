Torrential rain causes flooding in US city
Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of the US city of Lynchburg, Virginia, after up to 6in (15cm) of rain fell on Thursday evening.

Roads have been flooded and officials fear a dam may fail after it exceeded its capacity.

