White House clash over Trump media attacks

Ivanka Trump has said that she does not think the media are the "enemy of the people", a phrase her father has repeatedly used to attack members of the press.
Later on Thursday White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to acknowledge that the media were not an enemy of the people as she sparred with CNN's Jim Acosta.
02 Aug 2018
