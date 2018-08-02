10-year-old swimmer beats Phelps' record

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
10-year-old beats Michael Phelps' childhood swimming record
Clark Kent says people have been calling him Superman ever since.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45049864/10-year-old-beats-michael-phelps-childhood-swimming-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window