How this 'cute couple' became social media stars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Musical.ly, Tik Tok and OurFire: From cute couple to video stars
Millions of people log into musical.ly every day - and this couple is one of the app's big names.
OurFire post videos that have earned them a huge legion of fans.
This is part of our Behind the Screens series, looking at the rise of social media influencers. Share your thoughts and questions by tweeting to @colleenhagerty
Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-45024094/musically-tik-tok-and-ourfire-from-cute-couple-to-video-starsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window