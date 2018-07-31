Man pushed into traffic in Vancouver

Media player
Dashcam footage shows moment victim falls into roadway
Vancouver police are searching for a suspect who shoved a man into oncoming traffic. Dashcam footage captures the moment the victim falls.
He is recovering in hospital.
31 Jul 2018
