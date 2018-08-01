Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cody Wilson: The man behind America's 3D-printed guns
The US release of software that allows people to 3D-print their own guns has been blocked by a federal judge.
Defense Distributed, founded by Cody Wilson, had previously won a long-running legal battle with the US government over the right to post the blueprints for producing guns online.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44985860/cody-wilson-the-man-behind-america-s-3d-printed-gunsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window