Long watch: Eleven years old and locked up
It was a short-lived policy but a devastating one.
The separation of migrant children from their parents at the border was part of President Trump's zero tolerance policy towards immigrants.
The policy was revoked after a public outcry and 2,500 separated children aged between five and 17 were supposed to be reunited with their families this week.
In Orlando, Florida the family of 11-year-old Brayan is desperately waiting for him to be released.
Reporter: Patricia Sulbaran Lovera Producer: Paul Ivan Harris
29 Jul 2018
