Missing person: 'My sister just vanished 30 years ago'
Rochelle Ihm disappeared in 1986 after a social gathering and hasn't been seen since.
She is one of at least 90,000 missing persons in the US. In Arizona, the numbers are especially stark.
Video by Angélica M Casas
30 Jul 2018
