'My sister just vanished 30 years ago'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Missing person: 'My sister just vanished 30 years ago'

Rochelle Ihm disappeared in 1986 after a social gathering and hasn't been seen since.

She is one of at least 90,000 missing persons in the US. In Arizona, the numbers are especially stark.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 30 Jul 2018
Go to next video: I was shot and now owe tens of thousands