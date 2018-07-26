Media player
'It's tough being young and Republican'
These teenagers care about politics. But they say it's not easy going public with their views.
As part of the Ask America project, the BBC spoke to young conservatives gathered in Washington for a conference.
If you have story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore and explain please email askamerica@bbc.co.uk.
Video by Angélica M Casas and Luciani Gomes
26 Jul 2018
