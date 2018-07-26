'It's tough being young and Republican'
'It's tough being young and Republican'

These teenagers care about politics. But they say it's not easy going public with their views.

As part of the Ask America project, the BBC spoke to young conservatives gathered in Washington for a conference.

Video by Angélica M Casas and Luciani Gomes

