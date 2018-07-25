Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker had 'a good meeting'
US President Donald Trump has welcomed the outcome of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington, saying it was a "very big day for free and fair trade".
Mr Trump said they had agreed to work towards lowering trade barriers between the US and the European Union. Mr Juncker said it was a "good meeting".
-
25 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-44961781/donald-trump-and-jean-claude-juncker-had-a-good-meetingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window