Pizza delivery man released after 53 days

Pizza delivery man Pablo Villavicencio released after 53 days
An Ecuadorean immigrant, who was detained for 53 days by immigration officials after delivering pizza to a military base, has been released.
Pablo Villavicencio, 35, was arrested on 1 June at Brooklyn's Fort Hamilton military base after a routine background check.
The father-of-two is married to a US citizen and is awaiting a visa.
25 Jul 2018
